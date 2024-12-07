Bruce Willis in a ‘stable place’ amid dementia struggles, shares Demi Moore

Hollywood icon Bruce Willis, diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia earlier this year, is reportedly doing well and maintaining stability in his condition, according to his ex-wife, Demi Moore.

The 69-year-old actor’s health update was shared by Demi, who was married to him from 1987 to 2000. Speaking to a media house, the actress emphasised the importance of meeting individuals with dementia where they are.

“Given the givens, he’s in a very stable place at the moment. I’ve shared this before, but I really mean this so sincerely, it’s so important for anybody who’s dealing with this to really meet them where they’re at, and from that place, there is such loving and joy," she expressed.

Acknowledging the emotional toll, Demi admitted that watching Bruce navigate his health struggles has been "very difficult." She added, “This is not something I would wish on anyone. While there’s a significant loss, there’s also beauty and unique gifts that come from the experience.”

Bruce shares three daughters—Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30—with Moore.

In early 2023, Bruce’s family publicly announced his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis, following an earlier aphasia diagnosis in 2022. The family expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support, saying, "Your generosity of spirit has been incredible, and we are deeply thankful."

Their statement also highlighted the challenges Bruce faces: “While this diagnosis is painful, it’s a relief to have clarity. Communication difficulties are just one symptom of the disease, and while it’s tough, we continue to cherish the love and compassion from his supporters.”