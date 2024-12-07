Deepika Padukone joins Diljit Dosanjh on stage at his Bengaluru concert

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone and Punjabi icon Diljit Dosanjh created magic on stage during Diljit’s concert in Bengaluru. The electrifying collaboration thrilled fans as Deepika performed alongside the singer, dancing to his hit tracks, including the Sia collaboration Hass Hass and the synth-pop anthem Lover.
A fan-captured video shows the actress, radiating energy and joy, grooving to Diljit’s music, marking her first public appearance since welcoming her daughter, Dua. The event held special significance for Deepika as it took place in her hometown, Bengaluru. Though born in Copenhagen, Deepika grew up in the city before rising to fame in Bollywood.
Deepika, who recently appeared in Singham Again, has had a stellar run in Indian cinema. Her debut in Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan set the stage for a career filled with box-office hits. In 2023, she starred in two blockbusters, Pathaan and Jawan, both with SRK, solidifying her position as one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars.
Diljit, on the other hand, continues to dominate both Hindi and Punjabi cinema while making waves globally. In April 2023, he became the first Indian artiste to perform at Coachella, followed by AP Dhillon in 2024. Diljit also collaborated with international stars, including Sia for Hass Hass and Ed Sheeran during a Mumbai concert.
Known for his dynamic live performances, Diljit’s concerts across India are a sensation, further cementing his position as one of the wealthiest Indian musicians.
The Bengaluru concert not only celebrated Diljit’s music but also showcased Deepika’s effortless charisma, making it a night to remember for fans of both stars.