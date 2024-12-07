Deepika Padukone joins Diljit Dosanjh on stage at his Bengaluru concert

Deepika, who recently appeared in Singham Again, has had a stellar run in Indian cinema. Her debut in Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan set the stage for a career filled with box-office hits. In 2023, she starred in two blockbusters, Pathaan and Jawan, both with SRK, solidifying her position as one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars.

Diljit, on the other hand, continues to dominate both Hindi and Punjabi cinema while making waves globally. In April 2023, he became the first Indian artiste to perform at Coachella, followed by AP Dhillon in 2024. Diljit also collaborated with international stars, including Sia for Hass Hass and Ed Sheeran during a Mumbai concert.

Known for his dynamic live performances, Diljit’s concerts across India are a sensation, further cementing his position as one of the wealthiest Indian musicians.

The Bengaluru concert not only celebrated Diljit’s music but also showcased Deepika’s effortless charisma, making it a night to remember for fans of both stars.