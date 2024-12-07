Unabashedly Annu Kapoor

In front of the camera, there is an actor. Behind the camera, there is a director. On stage, there is a singer and in a studio, there is a radio disc jockey or TV presenter. Well, what if all these people were actually one person? Annu Kapoor — versatile is an understatement to describe a man who has played all sorts of characters on screen, right from a police inspector in 7 Khoon Maaf and a petty thief in Utsav to a comedic villain in Hum and an obsessive-compulsive sperm bank physician in Vicky Donor. In the city to render timeless melodies at ‘Pandit Jasraj’s 52nd Pandit Motiram Pandit Maniram Sangeet Samaroha’ in CCRT, Madhapur, the actor opened up to CE about his journey, perspectives on life, and more.

Excerpts.

What are your thoughts on Hyderabad?

I started my film career in this city! I vividly recall this — I gave my first shot on September 2, 1982, for the film Mandi, directed by Shyam Benegal. So, Hyderabad has an extremely special place in my heart and will continue to forever.

You’re an actor, singer, director, radio disc jockey, and TV presenter. What’s your favourite hat to wear?

See, 99.9% of people utter lies, so here’s my blunt answer — whichever brings me the most money! (laughs)

Your father ran a travelling Parsi theatre company and your mother was an Urdu teacher and trained classical singer. Is that where you got your interest in the performing arts from?

Actually, I never wanted to come into this field. Tough financial circumstances forced me to drop out after Class 10 and join my father’s theatre company. At that point, there was no big dream as such; I just wanted to have a better life, give my parents a better life, and give my children a better life. So, no big dreams, you just work hard! If success comes to you, well and good. If it doesn’t, it’s bad luck.



Who is your inspiration?

My inspirations are many — Kabir, Socrates, Osho, Krishna…if anyone thinks I am going to take the name of a Bollywood actor, they will be disappointed (laughs).

But I have this thirst to understand the human psyche and human society. I don’t watch films but I am fond of reading about a variety of subjects, be it about Sigmund Freud, Carl Gustav Jung, Ivan Pavlov, Marie Curie, Thomas Alva Edison or Nikola Tesla. So, I’ve been a student of science, chemistry, physics, and mathematics. This world has been blessed with many geniuses in multiple fields but it will be more blessed if it can produce good human beings.

What does music mean to you?

Music is one of the biggest boons gifted to humans. What it means to me,it is something I cannot describe in words.

Would you be open to acting in Telugu movies?

It depends on the subject, really. I am not bothered if I’m working with Steven Spielberg, a South Indian director, or a producer from Bollywood. I’ll be frank — talk about the money, talk about the script.

What are your thoughts on the younger generation of artistes?

Well, frankly speaking, I don’t watch movies, TV or OTT. I don’t even watch the news channels or read the newspaper. So, though people may call me ignorant or foolish, I will say this to the younger generation — you have tremendous moral responsibility to take care of your family and this country, so India can move forward and achieve what it has lost in the past. There are many training centres that claim to make individuals actors or actresses. But if one is not born with that talent, then no institute can turn a donkey into an artiste. So, you have to assess whether you are capable of being an artiste or not. Simply put, it is easy to become a star but difficult to become an artiste.

— Story by Nitika Krishna