Zeenat Aman shares hilarious memes and reflects on social media’s impact on self-image

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, often hailed as the "Queen of Instagram," is closing out the year with a dose of humour, sharing a series of hilarious memes featuring herself.

On Friday, she shared these lighthearted posts on the social media platform, showcasing her iconic moments from her prime. In her caption, she wrote, “As the week and the year come to an end, I just had to share these funny memes that the kids made. I was thinking of writing a long caption, but I’m in a cheerful mood today.”

She continued, “So here’s a meme for every mood. Share the one that fits your Friday, or if you’ve got a better caption than the ones in the memes, drop it in the comments. Meme-at Aman is back!”

Earlier, Zeenat also reflected on the obsession with physical appearance, particularly how social media amplifies self-obsession. She shared a candid note, writing, “The first and last images are from an impromptu shoot in Goa, along with a few behind-the-scenes moments! My photographer @taralouphoto and stylist @taniafadte aren’t too thrilled with how my bob looks in the first picture, but I decided to post it anyway. I had blow-dried my hair myself that morning, but it didn’t quite hold up against the late monsoon humidity.”