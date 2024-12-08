Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates Sharmila Tagore’s birthday, calls her the ‘Coolest gangsta’

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently celebrated her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore's birthday with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. Sharing a picture of the two in relaxed, casual outfits, Kareena captioned the post: "Who’s the coolest Gangsta ever? Do I need to say? Happy birthday to my mother-in-law. Just the best."
Sharmila, a legendary actress and mother to Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, remains one of the most celebrated figures of her generation.
Kareena, married to Saif since October 16, 2012, shares a close bond with Sharmila. The couple has two sons—Taimur, born on December 20, 2016, and Jehangir, born on February 21, 2021.
Recently, Kareena attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. She shared several glimpses from the event on Instagram, captioning one post, "Red Sea International Film Festival opening night #RedSealFF24 #RedSealFF #TheNewHomeOfFilm @redseafilm."
Additionally, Kareena gave fans a peek into her downtime with her pet dog, Elvis, through a candid poolside Instagram story. She wrote, “Say Hi to Elvis,” alongside a heart emoji, showcasing her relaxed moments basking in the sun.