Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates Sharmila Tagore’s birthday, calls her the ‘Coolest gangsta’

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently celebrated her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore's birthday with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. Sharing a picture of the two in relaxed, casual outfits, Kareena captioned the post: "Who’s the coolest Gangsta ever? Do I need to say? Happy birthday to my mother-in-law. Just the best."

Sharmila, a legendary actress and mother to Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, remains one of the most celebrated figures of her generation.