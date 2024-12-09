Diljit Dosanjh shares hilarious image of fans climbing on truck's roof to get a glimpse of concert

Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh, who performed in Indore on Sunday, shared a funny glimpse of fans climbing on truck’s roof to catch a glimpse of him and his concert.

On his Instagram Stories, Diljit shared a video of a few fans climbing the top of a truck stationed right outside the venue, while the sensation singing the popular dance track Kinni Kinni could be heard in the background. He captioned the video, “Indore. Fan pit (wrong emoji) Truck pit (correct emoji).”

Earlier, during his Jaipur concert in November, a group of college students witnessed his concert from the balcony of their PG accommodation in the neighbourhood of the venue. While in Ahmedabad, some attended his concert from the balconies of a neighbouring hotel last month. Diljit’s tour, which is christened, the Dil-Luminati Tour, will conclude in Guwahati on December 29 after performing in Chandigarh.

Diljit also spoke about the issue of black marketing of tickets for his concerts during his performance in Indore. He said, “For a long time, people in our country have been going against me saying the tickets are being sold in black. So, it's not my fault that the tickets are getting sold in black. If you buy a ticket for Rs. 10 and sell it for Rs. 100, then what's the fault of the artist? I remember the poem by Rahat Indori”.

He went on to recite the poem, as he said, “Not in my cage, put it somewhere else. You've brought the sky, fine, you may put it on the ground. Sir, where will you go to find my killers now? Sir, where will you go to find my killers now? Do one thing, put the blame on me. So, people from the media, blame me as much as you want. I don't have any fear of being defamed. I don't have any tension”.

“This is not something new, since the time of cinema in India, the black marketing of tickets has been going on for a long time, only the avenues have changed”, he added.