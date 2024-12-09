Milind Soman: I need at least three sweets a day!

A

It was the story of marathon I had heard when I was a child. The story about Pheidippides, the Greek messenger who ran from Marathon to Athens to announce the victory that the Greeks had over the Persians, at the Battle of Marathon. He ran a distance of some 42 kilometres. When the Mumbai Marathon was announced in 2003, I said I must do it at least once because of such an amazing story. I did the half marathon in 2004, the first Mumbai Marathon and I really enjoyed it. Everybody told me it’s going to be really tough, you know, I was 37-year-old, I am Indian... they said that the Americans and the Europeans are different, their food is different, their DNA is different. People are always there to dissuade you. I ran, I finished it easily, I really enjoyed it, and started running more. I started, I then ran 25 kilometres, then 30 kilometres, then 40, and then I did a full marathon. Then I did 50 and I ran from Delhi to Bombay. I run regularly for fun. I don’t run to lose weight or be fit. I’ve been the same weight from the age of 19 till now. That’s for 40 years, I’ve been exactly the same weight, 80-81 kg. So that is one of my biggest achievements, and I have had the same weight without dieting, exercising, and without any experts telling me what to do and what not to. The second biggest achievement is that I have never been injured. Even though I have represented India in swimming, I represented Maharashtra for 15 years, I did Ironman, I did Ultraman, I ran from Delhi to Bombay, I did more than 100 marathons, I never had an injury.