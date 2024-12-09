Rashmika Mandanna misses her iconic role Srivalli as 'Pushpa 2' tops box office

Rashmika Mandanna has already started to miss her beloved character, Srivalli, from Pushpa: The Rule. The actress, who is currently enjoying the success of the film, shared her sentiments on Instagram, posting a glimpse of her character from the shoot.

"I am starting to miss Srivalli already," she wrote, expressing her emotional connection to the role.

Rashmika reprised her role as Srivalli alongside Allu Arjun in Sukumar's action-packed sequel. Pushpa 2, which also stars Fahadh Faasil, was released in theaters on December 5. Before the film's release, Allu Arjun had emphasised how integral Rashmika's portrayal of Srivalli is to the Pushpa franchise.

During an event, he expressed deep admiration for the actress, noting that the film would be incomplete without her character. He thanked Rashmika for her immense support, highlighting her positive energy that uplifts everyone around her. "There is no way this film is complete without Srivalli’s support. Every day of shooting is made pleasant when she’s around, bringing such beautiful, positive energy,” he shared.

In addition to Pushpa 2, Rashmika will be seen in the upcoming Telugu movie The Girlfriend. A new poster for the film was released on December 8, with Vijay Deverakonda, another popular actor, introducing the film.

Rashmika also took a moment to reflect on the special month of December, celebrating the first anniversary of her movie Animal. The actress expressed her gratitude in a heartfelt video, saying, “December has indeed been very, very special to me. So grateful. Swami swami swami. Thank you, thank you, thank you."