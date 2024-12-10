Babil Khan’s ‘Log Out’ premieres at Florence Indian Film Festival, 10 years after Irrfan Khan’s ‘Qissa’

Irrfan Khan, the legendary actor known for his unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema, continues to inspire audiences across the globe. His films not only shaped the course of Indian film history but also garnered immense pride on international platforms. One significant moment in his legacy came on December 7, 2014, when Irrfan graced the 14th River to River Indian Film Festival in Florence, Italy, as a special guest. The festival showcased his critically acclaimed film Qissa, directed by Anup Singh.

Exactly a decade later, on December 7, 2024, history repeated itself in a poetic twist. Irrfan’s son, Babil Khan, premiered his film Log Out at the same festival, a poignant continuation of his father’s illustrious legacy.

In Log Out, Babil portrays a modern-day influencer grappling with the complexities of digital fame. As his character rises to prominence in the online world, he faces the darker consequences of a life defined by virtual success. The film’s timely themes and thought-provoking narrative have resonated deeply with audiences and critics alike, marking Babil’s emergence as a promising talent in Indian cinema.

Speaking at the premiere, Babil shared his insights, “Today in our generation, in the age of social media, the motive of creation changes to complete validation rather than creation itself, and that's what it does to a human being. This film is about that.”

He further explained, “The film is about what happens when our values become absorbed by superficial means of validation for our disillusioned self-worth... the story holds itself in our generation’s status quo gripping itself to social media, the alarming rise in our need for instant gratification and the consumerism of selling ideals, happiness and positivity as products.”

The premiere of Log Out at the Florence Indian Film Festival not only celebrates Babil’s cinematic journey but also serves as a tribute to his father’s enduring influence, a powerful reminder of how art transcends generations.