Selena Gomez spotlights mental health and inclusivity at star-studded Academy luncheon

At the Academy Women's Luncheon, held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Selena Gomez captivated Hollywood's elite by addressing a pressing issue: the importance of prioritising mental health and supporting underserved communities often excluded from the conversation.

“It’s about taking action to ensure that underserved communities have access to mental health resources,” said Selena, reflecting her long-standing advocacy for mental health awareness. The singer-actor, who has openly discussed her diagnosis with bipolar disorder, launched the Rare Impact Fund in 2020 as part of her Rare Beauty cosmetics line, committing 1 per cent of all sales to expanding mental health resources for youth.

Speaking to a room filled with influential figures like Ariana Grande, Olivia Wilde, Amy Adams, and Ava DuVernay, Selena emphasised the power of unity. “When we come together, we can make a real difference,” said Selena, a Grammy and Emmy-nominated artist who recently earned dual Golden Globe nominations for her roles in Emilia Pérez and Only Murders in the Building.

Drawing on her personal experiences, the artiste shared, “I know firsthand how isolation can feel, but being surrounded by these incredible women reminds me I’m not alone. Together, we create a ripple effect that extends far beyond our lives.”

As the keynote speaker, Selena celebrated the extraordinary contributions of women in filmmaking, particularly highlighting her experience working on Emilia Pérez. Praising the film's director, Jacques Audiard, for fostering inclusivity, she said, “It reminded me of the power of community — supporting and uplifting each other, whether in film, music, or life itself.”

The event, sponsored by the luxury brand Chanel, also honoured the Academy Gold Fellowship for Women, a program designed to support emerging women filmmakers. Many attendees, including Selena, wore Chanel, a brand long associated with empowering women in cinema since founder Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel first introduced her designs to Hollywood.

“It’s such an honour to be in this room with so many women I admire,” Selena said. “They continue to inspire and empower me, not only in this industry but around the world.”

The luncheon served as a celebration of women’s contributions to filmmaking and a rallying cry for greater inclusion, mental health advocacy, and community support.