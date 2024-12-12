Jamie Lever on her emotional role in Lakshmi R Iyer’s 2050

Jamie Lever, known for her comedic charm, is stepping into a poignant and emotional role in Lakshmi R Iyer's short film 2050. The narrative, centered around the message "Care with love heals everything," showcases Jamie in a role that took her out of her comfort zone.

Joining her in this heartfelt project are veteran actress Sulabha Arya, Avinash Dwivedi, Trishaan Maini, and Vaidika Senjaliya.

Speaking about the experience, Jamie shared, "This role is unlike anything I’ve done before. It challenged me emotionally, and I’m grateful to Lakshmi for believing in me and encouraging me to discover a new side of myself."

Sulabha Arya, a seasoned actress, described the film as a touching story that resonates deeply. She added, "Working with such a talented cast and team was truly fulfilling. Lakshmi has crafted something meaningful that will tug at everyone's heartstrings."

Director Lakshmi R Iyer revealed that 2050 explores themes of hope, healing, and love that transcend time. She said, "Jamie brings a raw vulnerability to her role, making it one of the most moving performances I’ve directed."

Produced by Santosh Kumar Acharya under Elios Productions Pvt. Ltd, 2050 promises a thought-provoking exploration of human emotions, relationships, and the transformative power of love and care.

Lakshmi R. Iyer is celebrated for her previous works, including Appa (2017), First Second Chance, and Wrong Mistake.

Jamie Lever, daughter of iconic comedian Johnny Lever, began her career as a marketing executive in London before diving into the world of entertainment. She made her showbiz debut as a stand-up comedian at Mumbai’s Comedy Store in 2012. Over the years, Jamie has showcased her acting talents in films such as Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Housefull 4, Bhoot Police, and the Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Crakk.