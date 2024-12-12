Seven Bollywood stars who ruled both big screens and OTT in 2024

In 2024, Bollywood saw a remarkable blend of traditional cinematic grandeur and cutting-edge OTT storytelling. A select group of actors emerged as scene-stealers, delivering unforgettable performances that resonated with the audiences. These seven actors proved that the medium is secondary to the power of a good story and a brilliant performance. Here's a look at seven actors who truly owned both cinema and OTT in 2024.
Richa Chadha left a lasting impression with her role as Lajjo in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Heeramandi. Set in the bygone era of courtesans, the period drama demanded a commanding screen presence, and Richa delivered just that. Her performance was full of grace, intensity, and emotional depth, making her character unforgettable. Critics and audiences alike praised her portrayal, drawing comparisons to some of the best performances in Indian period dramas. Heeramandi on OTT was not just a visual spectacle but also a platform for Richa to showcase her versatility.
Abhishek Banerjee continued to prove why he is one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors with his standout performance in Stree 2. Reprising his role as Jana, Abhishek brought his signature comic timing while adding layers of fear and suspense. Despite being part of an ensemble cast, his ability to captivate the audience made him a standout. Banerjee’s seamless transitions from theatrical hits to impactful OTT projects reaffirmed his place as a scene-stealer in Indian entertainment.
Akshay Oberoi shone brightly in Fighter, where he played a fighter pilot alongside Bollywood heavyweights. His portrayal was layered with intensity and vulnerability, creating a strong emotional connection with viewers. While Fighter dominated cinemas, Akshay’s OTT appearances this year also showcased his adaptability. Balancing high-octane action with dramatic moments, Akshay earned widespread praise, proving that he can hold his own in any setting.
Ravi Kishan brought his larger-than-life charm to Laapataa Ladies, where he played a witty yet thoughtful cop. The feminist comedy-drama allowed Ravi to explore humour while addressing serious themes, and he did so with ease. His dialogues, delivered with impeccable timing, elevated the film’s comedic and emotional moments. Ravi’s consistent ability to shine in diverse roles, whether on the big screen or streaming platforms, made 2024 another memorable year for him.
Pratik Gandhi continued to impress audiences with his role in Madgaon Express. Known for tackling morally complex characters, Pratik’s performance in this gripping drama was no exception. Playing a pivotal role in the film’s intense storyline, he kept audiences engaged from start to finish. He is a versatile and dependable actor capable of delivering impactful performances across formats.
Vir Das made waves with his portrayal of a flamboyant and witty character in Call Me Bae. The series allowed Vir to blend his signature humour with surprising emotional depth, showcasing his range as an actor. Known for his work in stand-up comedy, Vir's transition to narrative storytelling on OTT platforms has been nothing short of impressive. His ability to balance laugh-out-loud moments with heartfelt scenes made him a fan favourite this year.
Tillotama Shome delivered one of the most emotionally charged performances of the year in the Hindi web series Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper. Playing the character Bindi, she brought raw vulnerability and strength to a role that explored themes of agency, survival, and Bollywood-inspired dreams. Her compelling portrayal drew viewers into her world, making her one of the most captivating performers in 2024.