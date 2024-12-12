Seven Bollywood stars who ruled both big screens and OTT in 2024

Richa Chadha left a lasting impression with her role as Lajjo in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Heeramandi. Set in the bygone era of courtesans, the period drama demanded a commanding screen presence, and Richa delivered just that. Her performance was full of grace, intensity, and emotional depth, making her character unforgettable. Critics and audiences alike praised her portrayal, drawing comparisons to some of the best performances in Indian period dramas. Heeramandi on OTT was not just a visual spectacle but also a platform for Richa to showcase her versatility.