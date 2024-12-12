Exclusive: The gorgeous Shalini Passi tells us about the art of fabulous living

If someone has really taken the internet by storm with everyone talking about her grace, poise and swag, it is none other than Shalini Passi. The art collector and philanthropist has shot up the charts after her over-the-top glam appearance in the third season of OTT series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, where she won over the viewers with her charmingly innocent presence in an essentially material world. Unfazed by the sudden spotlight on her, Shalini continues to remain the grounded individual that she is, and prefers using her new-found fame to advance her philanthropic causes. In between her busy schedule, the pretty woman sits down for a heart-to-heart chat with us, ranging from her love for art, to her beauty and fashion choices, and how she is grappling with the sudden media attention. Excerpts from the same.