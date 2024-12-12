Exclusive: The gorgeous Shalini Passi tells us about the art of fabulous living
If someone has really taken the internet by storm with everyone talking about her grace, poise and swag, it is none other than Shalini Passi. The art collector and philanthropist has shot up the charts after her over-the-top glam appearance in the third season of OTT series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, where she won over the viewers with her charmingly innocent presence in an essentially material world. Unfazed by the sudden spotlight on her, Shalini continues to remain the grounded individual that she is, and prefers using her new-found fame to advance her philanthropic causes. In between her busy schedule, the pretty woman sits down for a heart-to-heart chat with us, ranging from her love for art, to her beauty and fashion choices, and how she is grappling with the sudden media attention. Excerpts from the same.
You are now the talk of the town after the show. Did you ever imagine you would go viral?
Honestly, when we were working and shooting the series, I never expected I would be famous; I never thought there would be so much love coming in from everybody around the world. People from different age groups, and countries have expressed so much love and affection towards me. It’s really been heart-warming. It’s also inspiring me to do much more. It’s like the wind beneath my wings.
What was in your mind when you joined the show? How did you plan to conduct yourself?
I am all for new experiences and OTT is definitely a new medium for me. It’s a powerful medium. While I was doing the show, I was also busy with planning the MASH Ball in support of UNICEF, which is a project close to my heart. I really did not plan anything, the camera caught all the rawness and people loved the honesty of it all.
How was it getting to know all of your co-participants, especially Riddhima Kapoor Sahni up close? Are you in touch with all of them?
When there are seven women, there is bound to be some sort of fun as well as friction, but we all are friends and also family friends and Riddhima is very dear to me. It was a wonderful experience getting to know everybody up close and there was a lot to learn from each one of them, and yes, I am in touch with all of them.
Everyone is talking about your fabulous skin. What’s your daily skincare regimen?
In the morning I use facewash followed by a skin cream. I also use a vitamin skin cream in the evening. Furthermore, I use retinol once or twice a week which I find really helpful and a thick night cream in addition to it.
One skin hack you swear by?
I use chandan during the summer months to cool the skin.
Do you really practise not holding grudges? How do you deal with hurt?
Yeah, I do really practise not holding grudges or any negative emotions about any person or situations. Any negative feeling is an energy and you can utilise it in a good way or in a bad way. I like to exercise and work the energy out or do creative activities, such as singing.
You are in great shape. Take us through your daily fitness regimen.
I do meditation in the morning and an hour of dance in the afternoon, which serves as cardio. After that an hour of weights and pilates. I try to sleep on time, eat organic food, and I don’t consume alcohol or smoke. Neither do I have aerated drinks, sugar, or carbs.
Coming to style, what are your fashion choices?
I believe in iconic designer Karl Lagerfield’s saying “I am a fashion person, and fashion is not only about clothes—it’s about all kinds of change.” My personal fashion choice is very eclectic and I am a maximalist. I enjoy different kinds of textiles, fabrics and cuts. I love dressing according to the occasions. For weddings and special occasions, I love wearing lehengas which are embellished and mostly in plain colours. I don’t like the weight of clothes. That’s why I wear a lot of crystals because crystals are light. I do like embroidered clothes and I enjoy beautiful embroidery but I wear it very seldom because I find it heavy. My favourite colours are white, grey, and blue. My favourite piece of clothing is saris draped in different ways. I love chiffons and velvets. Five essentials in a wardrobe include a sari, a long dress, pant-suit, skirt-top. Currently, my favourite accessories are earrings. Fashion is a personal style statement.
Who are your fashion icons?
My favourite fashion icons are Audrey Hepburn, Maharani Gayatri Devi, my mother, grandmother, and aunt.
Your favourite Indian designer and favourite global designer?
My favourites from India would be Rohit Bal, Rohit Gandhi, Rahul Khanna, and Manish Malhotra. Internationally speaking, it would definitely be Dolce Gabbana and Alexander McQueen. I love their cuts, fits, and style. The structure of their clothes is beautiful, and I enjoy wearing them. Their collections are always incredible, there’s something Indian about them, and also so contemporary. Their prints are fun and interesting.
What’s your secret to handling wealth and fame responsibly?
A goal—it’s something that helps you wake up in the morning. Always have bigger goals, larger goals, so that you prepare for them and eventually when things do happen, you know, you are able to rise to the occasion or do justice to what you have been preparing for all your life. Preparation is important; reading is important; and travelling is really important. However, being connected with yourself is one of the most important things, according to me.
You are an art collector. How and when did you develop a passion for art?
I was always inclined towards art and have been painting since I was young, and I enjoy working across several mediums. Over the years, being an artist eventually led me to become a collector as I had the opportunity to meet many artists during my time at school such as BC Sanyal, Manjit Bawa, and MF Hussain whose deep enthusiasm and passion towards the craft tremendously inspired me. Also, my teacher, Bishamber Khanna, who was an enamelist in Modern School, was instrumental in my growth as an artist as I was refining my practice.
What’s your favourite art medium and who are the artists, present and past, whom you admire?
My favourite artist is Anita Dube. Her work is provocative for she tries to cross the limits. She delves into memory, identity and social issues, and various materials—bones and glass. Her audacity of the subject matter—feminism and politics— never ceases to enthuse me as an artist as well as collector.
Which are some of your favourite art pieces that you have collected so far?
One of my favourite pieces by Mrinalini Mukherjee is her fibre work Kusum from 1996. Created using hemp, this artwork, which is flower-like form exudes both delicacy and strength, capturing Mukherjee’s ability to blend organic beauty with monumental scale. I am drawn to how Kusum transforms humble materials into an intricate, almost mystical expression of nature, showcasing her unique mastery in fibre art.
Tell us a little about your philanthropic work.
The entire proceeds from my television debut in Fabulous Lives VS Bollywood Wives was donated to UNICEF India to further elevate their joint mission of enhancing childcare missions in Purnea, Bihar. All the commercials from interviews and collaborations will also be sent to UNICEF.
When you sit back and watch the series now and see how others talked behind your back, what does it make you feel? How do you react?
I actually haven’t watched the entire series. Whatever I’ve seen, I find the girls to be funny and witty.
You have been pursuing art and philanthropy seriously for years but it took a show like this to get you the spotlight. Do you feel it to be absurd?
Well, it is the beauty of the medium of cinema. But the beauty of OTT is that it reaches a larger audience, and obviously it is more effective. It will be amazing if more people come forward and are inspired by it. We had the MASH Ball in collaboration with UNICEF India, to support our activities in Purnea, Bihar. So I’m really hopeful that this medium, which has such a huge audience, will inspire people to be more creative and artistic as well as look at Indian contemporary art and also help others around them.
Do you have plans to further explore the world of Bollywood?
Yes, I am being offered a lot of shows. There’s been a lot of interest for talk shows as well as other things, but we are just in talks with all that and let’s see what comes out of it. I will definitely be willing to take up offers for acting, although I am not an actress. If the roles offered by the producers suit me, I would be happy to do that.