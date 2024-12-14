Ahsaas Channa on her complex role in 'Mismatched 3' and OTT's growing influence

Actress Ahsaas Channa recently opened up about her role in Mismatched 3, describing her character as one of the most complex she has ever played. She shared that while her character was introduced in the previous season, this installment delves deeper into her backstory, revealing more about her life, interests, and personality.

“The audience gets to see more of my character's evolution in this season,” Ahsaas explained. “It explores who she really is, beyond the surface. You also see more of Anmol and Vinny's relationship, which remains central to the series, as Mismatched is ultimately about the romantic journeys of young adults.”

Discussing how this role differs from her past characters, Ahsaas noted, “It’s definitely something new for me. My character is not overly confident or has everything figured out, but she’s woke, morally grounded, and knows what’s right from wrong. I’ve never played a character as complex as this one.”

When asked if the series is falling into a predictable pattern and needs to reinvent itself, Ahsaas humbly responded, “I’m too young to answer that. While I have done many young adult roles on OTT, each project has been distinct, exploring different topics. So, I don’t feel a pattern emerging just yet. But, I have a long way to go in my career.”

Regarding the recognition of OTT actors compared to their film and TV counterparts, Ahsaas acknowledged the wider popularity of film and TV stars due to their larger followings. However, she pointed out that the distinction between mediums is fading. “Film actors are moving to OTT, and OTT actors are entering films. The lines are blurring,” she said. “Ultimately, the goal should be to create great content. If the content is good and the performances are solid, recognition will follow, regardless of the platform.”