AR Rahman calls for increased investment in talent and entertainment infrastructure

Oscar and Grammy-winning composer A. R. Rahman, recently appointed Honorary President of the Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance in London, has called for greater investment in talent development and the creation of high-quality entertainment infrastructure. His statement highlights the need to support and nurture creative professionals, both in India and globally.

Rahman’s appointment at the renowned institution, known for its innovative music, theatre, and dance programs, further solidifies his influence in the arts. He will serve a five-year term in this honorary role, aiming to foster global collaboration in the performing arts.

Reflecting on his own journey in musical theatre, Rahman shared a memorable encounter with legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber in 2000.

"When I met Andrew Lloyd Webber, he asked if I would take musical theatre forward. At the time, I didn’t fully understand what he meant. But working on projects like Bombay Dreams on Broadway and The Lord of the Rings in England and Canada made me realize the depth of his vision," Rahman explained.

He believes India has immense potential in musical theatre, but stressed the importance of nurturing local talent and building proper infrastructure. "If we invest in our talent and create the right infrastructure, we could unlock a whole new entertainment genre in India. But I can’t do it alone—government support, incentives for performers, and proper facilities are crucial for this growth,” Rahman said. He also highlighted the importance of live performances, noting that while technology has made visual production easier, there is no substitute for the magic of live art.

Rahman also pointed to the success of Western artists’ tours as a sign of the growing global demand for live performances.

“Western artists have made billions on their tours, and audiences want to experience real, live performances,” he said.

His appointment at Trinity Laban comes at a pivotal moment, allowing him to push forward transformative projects in India, including collaborations with the KM Music Conservatory. “The next five years could mark a new era of global collaboration in music and dance,” Rahman added, eager to drive innovation both in India and on the global stage.