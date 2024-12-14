From Idli with jam to Jeffrey Dahmer: What Shruti Haasan would rather skip

In an engaging tête-à-tête with actor and singer Shruti Haasan, we explored the theme of what NOT to do – delving into personal preferences, pet peeves, and boundaries she maintains across life’s myriad choices. Here’s what she had to say about the things she doesn’t want to try, wear, or experience.

A fashion trend you don’t want to indulge in?

Socks with sandals or high heels – I just can’t stand it. It bothers me on a deep level.

A hobby you never want to try?

Playing cards. I’ve never liked it. My grandfather told me not to, and I’ve just never touched them.

A superpower you wish didn’t exist?

Too much power. Concentrating too much power in one place is dangerous. If you mean for myself, I wouldn’t want to have the superpower of knowing everything. The joy is in not knowing some things.

A beauty hack you never want to try again?

Lash extensions. I tried it once, and it’s the worst thing ever for you. Never again.

A food combination you don’t want to try?

Idli and jam. I saw someone eat it in school, and it was bizarre. Idli and ketchup, maybe—it’s like tomato chutney. But jam? No.

A celebrity habit you don’t want to pick up?

Taking oneself too seriously. I think we all fall prey to it, celebrity or not.

A piece of advice you’d never give to anyone?

Don’t go around giving unsolicited advice. If someone asks for your input and it’s truly valuable, sure. Otherwise, just stay out of it.

A fictional character you wouldn’t want to portray?

A twisted predator or killer, like Jeffrey Dahmer. I watch a lot of true crime, but I have a problem with stories that glorify or romanticise such characters.

A habit you’d never want to try?

Drugs. I’ve never been interested and have seen too many lives ruined by chemicals.

A festival you wouldn’t mind missing?

Any festival. They come with a lot of pressure—dressing up, meeting people, eating more than planned. I enjoy them while they happen, but I’m okay with skipping them too.

(Written by Shivani Illakiya)