Khushi Kapoor shares some more glimpses of Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire's wedding

Khushi Kapoor has once again blessed our feeds with glimpses of pure wedding magic from her best friend Aaliyah Kashyap’s grand celebration. The beloved daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently exchanged vows with American entrepreneur Shane Gregoire in a dreamy ceremony that had hearts fluttering. Khushi, ever the showstopper, took to Instagram to share a delightful carousel of unseen moments, capturing the essence of love and joy that defined the occasion.
The post begins with a mesmerising shot of Khushi herself, glowing in an exquisite traditional ensemble, embodying grace and radiance. Her look seemed to celebrate not just her friend’s big day but the beauty of togetherness. This is followed by a touching group photograph featuring the bride and her stunning bridesmaids – Muskan Chanana, Kareema Barry, Manika Malkani, Ida Ali, Pearl Malik, and Khushi, all glowing in harmony with the joyous vibe.
Another highlight of the post is a dreamy snapshot of Aaliyah and Shane on their wedding day, their love captured in its purest form. Adding to the charm are candid moments from the celebrations, including a heartwarming frame with Khushi’s father, the illustrious producer Boney Kapoor. But the final slide is where things get playful – Khushi and the bridal squad are seen rocking adorable custom t-shirts featuring cartoonish sketches of the newlyweds and the phrase “Aali ki Shaadi.” A delightful nod to friendship and fun!
Khushi’s caption summed up her emotions beautifully: “My bestie got married. Of course, we had to go back home with you guys. Love you both.” The comments were a cascade of love, with Aaliyah sweetly responding, “MY WIFEEEE,” Ida Ali chiming in with “Wow,” Muskan Chanana sprinkling hearts, and Orry showering admiration with heart-eyed emojis.
From traditional elegance to whimsical fun, Khushi Kapoor’s post captured every shade of the wedding’s magic. A celebration of love, friendship, and cherished memories, this wedding was a testament to the bonds that make life extraordinary.