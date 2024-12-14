Koel Mallick and Nispal Singh welcome a baby girl

The news has delighted fans and followers, who have flooded the Comments section with love, congratulations, and best wishes for the couple and their newborn. The post has already garnered thousands of likes and comments, reflecting the immense affection the public holds for the star. Koel and Nispal are already parents to Kabir, their first born and the arrival of their daughter has added to the joy of their growing family.

Known for her performances in hits like Paglu and Hemlock Society, Koel has always shared glimpses of her personal life with her fans, who admire her for balancing her professional and personal worlds with ease. While the couple has yet to reveal more details about their daughter, fans are eagerly looking forward to updates from the new parents. Koel, a prominent name in Bengali cinema, has consistently won hearts with her talent and charm, while Nispal Singh is a respected producer in the industry. Together, they have been a much-loved power couple both on and off the screen. As Koel and Nispal step into this new chapter of their lives, fans and the film fraternity are sending their warmest wishes to the family.