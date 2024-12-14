Sania Mirza: Asking right questions is key

Taking equal responsibility to keep our surroundings clean for a better tomorrow is something we all must do – especially if an icon like Sania Mirza stood for it too at ITC Nimyle’s Clean Equal Mission launch. The former doubles World No 1 and winner of six Grand Slam crowns had a candid conversation with us about her perspectives on life, motherhood, and more.

Sania lauded the Clean Equal Mission, saying that this is the kind of initiative that women need for an equal future. “We can go on and on about equality but it actually comes from setting examples and organising initiatives like this. This is an initiative very close to my heart and I am glad that I could be a part of it,” she expressed.

Indeed, the tennis star is extremely passionate about equality. Sania elaborated, “Equality is about equal opportunity. Asking the right questions at every given point is key. We can certainly talk to men about equality but for equality to happen, it is the woman who truly needs to believe that she is empowered.”

The sportsperson’s unique perspective on equality was indeed refreshing. She added, “In certain parts of society, women do not believe that they are equal to men. Equality comes from within, empowerment comes from within. To be truly in an equal and empowered society, country, and world, believe you are equal.”

Perhaps it is the years of experience Sania has that makes her so aware of herself and the world around her. While most people struggle with change, she said, “I think change is the only constant. Change can be good and bad — there will be moments where you may feel bad but that change can lead to something greater tomorrow. So, change is something I look forward to. It is necessary for us to progress not just individually but as a society.”

Successful sportspeople are, more often than not, excellent self-motivators. Sania is no exception, pointing out that she keeps herself motivated all the time. “My goals keep changing; when I used to play, there used to be certain goals and now, there are other goals,” she noted.

Sania is now in a different phase of her life, where she is embracing motherhood — in her words, “embracing each and every moment of it.” She gushed about her experience here, saying, “Oh my god, it is really, really nice — just lovely! I always wanted to be a mother.

This is one of the most gratifying and wholesome experiences that a human being can have. It has helped me evolve into a selfless person. The best way to put it, I think, is that once you become a mother, you love a child in a way you don’t think that you are capable of loving another human being.”

The tennis legend has a message for her fans too — “Always try and do the right thing. Let us collectively work for a better tomorrow.”

— Story by Shreya Veronica