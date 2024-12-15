Diljit Dosanjh dedicates Chandigarh concert to chess champion Gukesh Dommaraju

Addressing the crowd, Diljit proudly recalled performing his iconic line, “Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye,” during his historic Coachella set in the US. He then turned the spotlight on Gukesh, dedicating the night to the chess prodigy who recently made history by defeating China’s Ding Liren in a dramatic 14-game series.

In Punjabi, Diljit said, “This show is dedicated to World Chess Champion Gukesh. Do you know why? Because he didn’t just dream of becoming a champion — he achieved it. We all face challenges, but he showed us that with determination, nothing is impossible.”

At just 18, Gukesh’s victory over Ding, with a score of 7.5-6.5, not only crowned him the youngest-ever World Chess Champion but also made him the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to claim the prestigious title.

Diljit also brought humour to the night by referencing Allu Arjun’s hit movie Pushpa: The Rise and its iconic dialogue “Jhukega Nahi.” Adding his witty twist, he quipped, “Saala nahi jhukega toh kya jija jhuk jayega?” before revealing he’s yet to watch the sequel Pushpa: The Rule.

Diljit’s Dil-Luminati tour is set to conclude on December 29 in Guwahati. On the acting front, fans can look forward to seeing him alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahaan Shetty in the upcoming film Border 2.