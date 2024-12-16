Shraddha Kapoor’s new look comes with a power twist

Shraddha Kapoor’s presence is a vision of charm and vivacity that makes us happy time and again. With her innate elegance and an ever-radiant aura, she has become the embodiment of modern-day grace and sophistication. Shraddha’s unparalleled sense of style weaves a story of individuality and poise, making her the ultimate muse for fashion enthusiasts. She is back with a new look and we are floored. She is here to set the tone for winter styling. Let’s dive into her chic winter look. Shraddha treated her fans to a weekend delight with a series of stunning Instagram pictures. The post radiated boss-babe energy and we loved every bit of it. With a chic blazer and trouser combo in earthy brown hues, Shraddha effortlessly blended sophistication with relaxed charm, proving once again why she’s a true style maven.
Shraddha’s look featured a snug brown turtleneck top by Skims, perfectly layered with a cropped brown blazer. The blazer, adorned with a notched collar and waist belt loops, added structure and modernity to her outfit. She completed the look with high-waisted grey trousers in a relaxed fit, creating an effortlessly polished silhouette.
Styled by celebrity fashion stylist Namrata Deepak, Shraddha chose dainty golden drop earrings and a pair of sleek nude stiletto heels to complete her avatar. Her makeup exuded a sense of perfection with shimmering eyeshadow, fluttery mascara-coated lashes, sharp winged eyeliner, and perfectly defined brows. A soft blush, a hint of highlighter, and glossy nude lipstick tied the look together flawlessly.
Not to miss Shraddha’s luscious hair which was styled in soft, cascading curls by Nikita Menon, framed her face beautifully. Parted down the middle, her locks added a touch of elegance to her winter-perfect look, making it the ultimate style inspiration for chilly days ahead.