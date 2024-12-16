Shraddha Kapoor’s new look comes with a power twist

Shraddha Kapoor’s presence is a vision of charm and vivacity that makes us happy time and again. With her innate elegance and an ever-radiant aura, she has become the embodiment of modern-day grace and sophistication. Shraddha’s unparalleled sense of style weaves a story of individuality and poise, making her the ultimate muse for fashion enthusiasts. She is back with a new look and we are floored. She is here to set the tone for winter styling. Let’s dive into her chic winter look. Shraddha treated her fans to a weekend delight with a series of stunning Instagram pictures. The post radiated boss-babe energy and we loved every bit of it. With a chic blazer and trouser combo in earthy brown hues, Shraddha effortlessly blended sophistication with relaxed charm, proving once again why she’s a true style maven.

Shraddha’s look featured a snug brown turtleneck top by Skims, perfectly layered with a cropped brown blazer. The blazer, adorned with a notched collar and waist belt loops, added structure and modernity to her outfit. She completed the look with high-waisted grey trousers in a relaxed fit, creating an effortlessly polished silhouette.