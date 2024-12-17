Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoy a romantic Costa Rica getaway and attend a friend’s wedding

Despite ongoing rumours about troubles in their marriage, the pair continue to brush off the speculation. An insider recently confirmed that Justin and Hailey are in a great place, focusing on their bond and ignoring any negativity.

The couple, who marked their sixth wedding anniversary in September, originally tied the knot at a New York courthouse in 2018, followed by a grander celebration in South Carolina in 2019.

At the recent wedding celebration, Justin and Hailey partied into the night at the after-party. Justin kept his look casual with his shirt partially unbuttoned, while Hailey dazzled in an elegant off-the-shoulder wine-coloured dress.

In November, the Biebers embraced Jack’s first autumn together. Hailey took to social media to share a heartwarming series of pictures capturing moments with her family. The post featured a wholesome photo of the couple holding baby Jack during an outdoor stroll.