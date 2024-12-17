Celebs

Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoy a romantic Costa Rica getaway and attend a friend’s wedding

Despite ongoing rumours about troubles in their marriage, the pair continue to brush off the speculation
Power couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin recently escaped to Costa Rica for a romantic vacation while also attending the wedding of their model friends, Jessica Lageyre and Joseph Perez. According to a source, the couple cherished some intimate time together during their ‘romantic’ trip.

Justin shared glimpses of their getaway on social media, posting a series of heartwarming photos. The pictures included Hailey playfully making a kissy face on Justin’s cheek, a stunning sunset view with palm trees, the couple sharing a kiss, and Hailey striking a pose in a beautiful rose-patterned red dress.

Despite ongoing rumours about troubles in their marriage, the pair continue to brush off the speculation. An insider recently confirmed that Justin and Hailey are in a great place, focusing on their bond and ignoring any negativity.

The couple, who marked their sixth wedding anniversary in September, originally tied the knot at a New York courthouse in 2018, followed by a grander celebration in South Carolina in 2019.

At the recent wedding celebration, Justin and Hailey partied into the night at the after-party. Justin kept his look casual with his shirt partially unbuttoned, while Hailey dazzled in an elegant off-the-shoulder wine-coloured dress.

In November, the Biebers embraced Jack’s first autumn together. Hailey took to social media to share a heartwarming series of pictures capturing moments with her family. The post featured a wholesome photo of the couple holding baby Jack during an outdoor stroll.

The model beamed in the snapshot, dressed in a cosy jacket, black Fila cap, and sunglasses, while Justin sported a black camo outfit and pulled a silly face for the camera. Baby Jack, bundled up, faced away from the lens. Hailey captioned the post, “November, the best month of the year.”

