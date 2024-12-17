Sonakshi Sinha slams Mukesh Khanna for blaming her upbringing over KBC Ramayana question

Actress Sonakshi Sinha has issued a strong rebuttal to veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, who recently criticised her for not being able to answer a question about the Ramayana on the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, few years back.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Sonakshi expressed her disappointment over Mukesh’s repeated references to the incident. She emphasised that she had already apologised for the lapse and that it was unnecessary to continue bringing it up.

“Dear Sir, Mukesh Khanna ji ...I recently read a statement you made saying that it’s my father’s fault I did not answer a question about the Ramayana correctly on a show I attended many, many years back. Firstly, let me remind you there were two women on the hot seat that day who did not know the answer to the same question, but you choose to keep taking my name, and only my name, for reasons which are quite obvious,” she wrote.

Sonakshi also took offense to Mukesh’s comments about her upbringing, stating, “Yes, I may have blanked out that day, a human tendency, and forgotten who the sanjeevani booti was brought for, but clearly, you have also forgotten some of the lessons of forgive and forget taught by Lord Ram himself... if Lord Ram can forgive Manthara, if he can forgive Kaikeyi... if he can even forgive Ravan after the great battle was done, surely you can let go of this extremely small thing in comparison.. not that I need your forgiveness. But yes, I definitely need you to forget and stop bringing up the same incident time and again to be back in the news at the expense of me and my family.”

The incident occurred in 2019 when Sonakshi appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati. She was unable to answer a question about the Ramayana, which led to online criticism. Mukesh, in a recent interview, attributed the incident to a lack of religious education in the household.

Sonakshi’s response has sparked a debate on social media, with many supporting her stance and criticising Mukesh for his comments.