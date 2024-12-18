Mumbai’s iconic dabbawalas welcome Diljit Dosanjh with a heartfelt gesture

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, who is set to perform in Mumbai on Thursday, was extended a warm welcome by the fleet of Mumbai’s iconic dabbawalas on Wednesday in the city.

Dabbawalas are an integral part of Mumbai’s food culture. For decades, the dabbawalas have been more than just deliverymen; they’re cultural ambassadors who carry the essence of Mumbai in every meal they transport. Clad in Diljit’s kurta, chadra, jacket and gloves, the dabbawalas are making their rounds across Mumbai’s iconic spots and neighborhoods.

Reacting to the same, Diljit said, “I’m truly humbled by this heartfelt gesture from Mumbai’s dabbawalas. Their dedication and connection to their roots inspire me deeply, and it’s a reminder of the strength in staying true to who you are. Mumbai welcomes every person of different ethnicity with open arms. Your words are my strength. Punjabi Mumbai madhye ale oye”.

Mumbai Dabbawala’s President, Ulhas Shantaram Muke said, “For over 130 years, we dabbawalas have been delivering more than just tiffins across Mumbai. We’ve been delivering a piece of home, a sense of belonging, and the heart of this city to people everywhere. Over the years, we’ve seen many people come and go, but no one has made an impact quite like Diljit.”

He further mentioned, “He doesn’t just represent success; he embodies the power of staying connected to your roots while reaching new heights. Wherever he goes, he makes the world see the beauty of his culture. Having built our legacy on staying grounded and true to our traditions, we dabbawalas understand that deeply. This tribute is our way of honoring him, thank you, Diljit, for reminding us of all that our culture is something to be proud of and carry forward”.

Diljit is set to perform in Mumbai on Thursday as a part of his Dil-Luminati concert. The show is produced by Saregama Live & Ripple Effect Studio.