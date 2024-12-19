Alia Bhatt shares her December highlights: From gym sessions to heartwarming family moments

Earlier this month, Alia was spotted at Mumbai’s Versova jetty, stepping off a boat and opting for an autorickshaw ride. Dressed casually in an oversized striped shirt paired with wenge-colored pants, she joined the growing list of celebrities choosing jetty rides to Madh Island shooting locations.

The water route significantly cuts down travel time, which would otherwise take up to 90 minutes by road. Other stars like Kannada actor Yash and Kiara Advani have also been seen embracing this time-saving mode of transport.

Alia kicked off December by bringing festive cheer into her home. She shared a video on her Instagram Stories showcasing a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. The tree featured ornaments personalised with the names of her family members, including Ranbir and their daughter Raha, who recently celebrated her second birthday. The actress wrote, “And it’s up,” alongside the clip.

The Kapoor family’s traditional Christmas celebration at Kunal Kapoor’s residence was another highlight of the season for Alia and Ranbir. Every year, the family gathers to mark the festive occasion, strengthening their bonds over the holiday spirit.

Alia’s December perfectly captures the balance between her work, family, and festive moments, offering fans a peek into her cherished experiences.