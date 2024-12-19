Ritwick Chakraborty: 'Indraneel disturbed me as a person, but that’s what makes him unforgettable'

A

Mithun Chakraborty, firstly. Nobody would let go of the opportunity to work with Mithun da. This film would’ve been impossible without him. Playing his son in a project filled with intense drama is a once-in-a-lifetime thing. The other reason is Raj Chakraborty. I’ve worked with him multiple times, and he always offers me roles that are challenging and layered. These two factors pulled me towards the project.