Ritwick Chakraborty: 'Indraneel disturbed me as a person, but that’s what makes him unforgettable'
Acclaimed for his versatility, Ritwick Chakraborty takes on yet another challenging role in Raj Chakraborty’s upcoming family drama, Shontaan. Playing Indraneel Bose, a son caught in the morally grey zone of neglecting his parents, Ritwick chats with Indulge about working with the legendary Mithun Chakraborty, tackling emotionally intense scenes, and what this socially conscious film means to him.
What drew you to Indraneel Bose, a character with such complex layers?
Mithun Chakraborty, firstly. Nobody would let go of the opportunity to work with Mithun da. This film would’ve been impossible without him. Playing his son in a project filled with intense drama is a once-in-a-lifetime thing. The other reason is Raj Chakraborty. I’ve worked with him multiple times, and he always offers me roles that are challenging and layered. These two factors pulled me towards the project.
How did you prepare for the courtroom scenes with seasoned actors like Mithun Chakraborty?
The courtroom scenes are filled with tension, as hinted in the trailer. Sharing the frame with Mithun da, along with strong actors like Subhashree, Kharaj da, and Anashua di, was incredible. Raj’s casting is impeccable. I was in awe of Mithun da. Watching him seamlessly switch from being this larger-than-life presence to becoming your on-screen father is surreal.
The film touches on elder neglect, a sensitive topic. How do you think the audience will respond?
People are becoming more isolated, and society is turning us selfish. We’re pushing children into the rat race, and the consequences are often heartbreaking. This film holds up a mirror—it’s a story every parent and child can relate to. Shontaan isn’t just a movie; it’s a conversation starter. Bengali cinema rarely addresses older generations as strongly as this film does.
Was there a scene that left a lasting impact on you?
My character, Indraneel, is someone who neglects his parents. There’s no personal relativity between me and Indra, but playing him disturbed me. Some scenes stayed with me even after the camera stopped rolling. This speaks volumes about how powerful the script is. It’s a film that will make everyone—parents or children—reflect.
If Shontaan were remade, which actor would you choose to play Indraneel?
For Hindi, I’d still want to play him. But for Malayalam, Fahadh Faasil would be a perfect fit.”
Mithun Chakraborty plays your father. Any memorable off-screen moments?
Watching Mithun da in action is a treasure. He blends effortlessly with the cast and crew but transforms into Saradindu Bose in the blink of an eye. That’s something you can only witness, not explain.
How does Indraneel stand out among your past roles?
Indraneel is very dark—black, I’d say. I didn’t like him as a person, but portraying him was a golden opportunity.
What message do you hope the audience takes away from Shontaan?
It’s a reminder to pause and think about the relationships we often take for granted. In today’s world, that’s a powerful takeaway.