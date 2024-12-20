Lijomol Jose spreads festive cheer: ‘I now have two homes to celebrate Christmas in’

The most wonderful time of the year is here. As Christmas waves its magic wand over the world, the Yuletide spirit has gripped everyone and how. Joining in the holiday cheer is popular actress Lijomol Jose, who eagerly looks forward to spending the festival in her hometown, Kottayam, in Kerala.
“I always try to be at home for Christmas, especially in my hometown, Mundakkayam. Kerala looks absolutely beautiful during this time—every house is adorned with stars and decorations.The Christmases I experienced as a child are my favourite, especially the entire month of December, which felt so different from today,” she begins.
Christmas around the corner
When asked about the plans for this year, the Jai Bhim actress informs, “I don’t have any specific plans for Christmas this year, so I’ll be spending it at home. My usual Christmas ritual includes hanging up stars, setting up the crib the day before Christmas, and attending church with my family on Christmas Eve. Then, on Christmas morning (the 25th), we enjoy a special breakfast, which usually consists of kallappam with chicken curry.”
Has the way she celebrates the festival changed after her marriage to Arun Antony Onisseril? “My Christmas celebrations haven’t changed much after marriage, except that I now alternate between celebrating at my house and my husband’s place. I have two homes now, but that’s the only difference.”
The journey from Maheshinte Prathikaaram to KEM
As our conversation veers towards her film journey, we tell her that her choice of scripts have been quite out of the ordinary and power-packed, right from her debut with Maheshinte Prathikaaram, in which she played a fearless college-going student opposite Fahadh Faasil, and she says, “As for cinema, it’s something that happened by chance. From the outset, I’ve always chosen characters that I felt connected to. After doing five-six films, I started selecting roles that had better subjects and more impressive characters. Today, I don’t consciously plan my career, but I do focus on ensuring each character is different from the last. I want to avoid being typecast, and I am particular about keeping my roles fresh and versatile.”
Her impressive repertoire includes memorable roles in films like Sivappu Manjal Pachai, Jai Bhim, and Her. “When a film like Jai Bhim resonates deeply with audiences, actors often find themselves being offered characters similar to the one they portrayed in that movie,” she explains.“So, I’m always on the lookout for roles that challenge me and allow me to explore different genres and characters. I want to keep experimenting with various scripts.”
And Lijomol is now all set to push the envelope a notch further and portray a unique role in director Jayaprakash Radhakrishnan’s Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai. The film’s first-look poster, featuring two women embracing for a kiss, quickly captured the attention of many. “I play a lesbian in the film, and the plot centers around the challenges she faces while coming out. It explores the internal struggle of battling one’s identity and confronting societal perceptions,” shares Lijomol. While she refrains from revealing too many specifics about her character or the storyline, she emphasises that the film offers a powerful tale focused on the emotional turmoil of coming out.
Jai Bhim, the gamechanger
The actress, who has received numerous accolades for her performances, regards director TJ Gnanavel’s Jai Bhim as one of the most significant milestones in her career. “A lot of people got to know me after Jai Bhim, and it truly became a turning point for me. The film gave me the confidence and validation that I could take on a substantial role. The entire team felt like family, and that bond extended beyond the set. My co-star Suriya sir, in particular, was incredibly humble and grounded. He treated everyone with respect and care, especially members of the Irular community, ensuring they felt comfortable, despite the newness of the experience. There were times when, even if he wasn’t in the frame, he would stay on set just to make sure my performance was on point. He was dedicated to making sure his co-stars also gave their best.”
The evolution of women’s characters
The actress tells us that when she looks back at her career, she has always taken on strong characters. “From my very first film, the characters I played were meaningful. Now, almost 10 years later, there’s a noticeable shift towards more female-centric stories. For instance, Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai focuses on two women as the main characters. When compared to films from a decade ago, the prominence of female roles has certainly increased. We are seeing more stories and scripts that prioritise female narratives.”
She adds, “I’ve had the privilege of working in both Malayalam and Tamil films, where my roles have always been significant. In films like Sivappu Manjal Pachai, Jai Bhim, or Halitha Shameem’s Loners, my characters had their own importance. For example, Sengenni, the character I played in Jai Bhim, was pivotal to the story. The fight for justice happens for her. Likewise, in Sivappu Manjal Pachai, I was not just the female lead opposite Siddharth. My character was so impactful that even today, some people address me as Poonai akka, my character in it. I’m proud of how these roles have resonated with audiences.”
Talking about how she admires the kind of characters Aishwarya Rajesh is portraying in Tamil cinema, Lijomol says, “She has the ability to carry a film on her own and she has been in a lot of films that are led by her.”
The work-life balance
Despite an impressive career trajectory, Lijomol says that maintaining a work-life balance is something she has always struggled with. “The first week of any shoot is always tough for me because I’m a night owl, and I have to adjust to early mornings, especially in Malayalam cinema where we tend to work from 6 am. Once I get into the routine, it becomes a tad easier in a week or so. I take breaks between films to recharge—usually just relaxing at home. I enjoy simple things like reading, cooking my favourite dishes, and generally, just spending time in peace after the busy shooting schedules. On set, I’m surrounded by 100-120 people, so when I get home, I truly appreciate the peace and tranquillity. I love to travel and I enjoy small trips when I’m not shooting, but I get anxious in crowded places. I’m fine anywhere, as long as it’s not too busy or crowded.”
Life mantra
The actress says that she is not someone who is particularly focused on fitness or beauty regimens. “I manage my weight with a healthy food pattern and try to squeeze in some workout at home. I don’t go to the gym. And my skincare routine is basic—sunscreen, facewash, moisturiser, and lipstick. Before I go to bed, I make sure I remove my makeup.”
Lijomol also strongly advocates being in the moment. “I want to live a peaceful, simple life. I don’t set long-term goals, and I don’t dwell too much on the future. As long as I am living peacefully and with people I like, I’m content. It’s not about being philosophical—it’s about enjoying the present.”
