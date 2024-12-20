Lijomol Jose spreads festive cheer: ‘I now have two homes to celebrate Christmas in’

The journey from Maheshinte Prathikaaram to KEM

As our conversation veers towards her film journey, we tell her that her choice of scripts have been quite out of the ordinary and power-packed, right from her debut with Maheshinte Prathikaaram, in which she played a fearless college-going student opposite Fahadh Faasil, and she says, “As for cinema, it’s something that happened by chance. From the outset, I’ve always chosen characters that I felt connected to. After doing five-six films, I started selecting roles that had better subjects and more impressive characters. Today, I don’t consciously plan my career, but I do focus on ensuring each character is different from the last. I want to avoid being typecast, and I am particular about keeping my roles fresh and versatile.”

Her impressive repertoire includes memorable roles in films like Sivappu Manjal Pachai, Jai Bhim, and Her. “When a film like Jai Bhim resonates deeply with audiences, actors often find themselves being offered characters similar to the one they portrayed in that movie,” she explains.“So, I’m always on the lookout for roles that challenge me and allow me to explore different genres and characters. I want to keep experimenting with various scripts.”

And Lijomol is now all set to push the envelope a notch further and portray a unique role in director Jayaprakash Radhakrishnan’s Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai. The film’s first-look poster, featuring two women embracing for a kiss, quickly captured the attention of many. “I play a lesbian in the film, and the plot centers around the challenges she faces while coming out. It explores the internal struggle of battling one’s identity and confronting societal perceptions,” shares Lijomol. While she refrains from revealing too many specifics about her character or the storyline, she emphasises that the film offers a powerful tale focused on the emotional turmoil of coming out.

Jai Bhim, the gamechanger

The actress, who has received numerous accolades for her performances, regards director TJ Gnanavel’s Jai Bhim as one of the most significant milestones in her career. “A lot of people got to know me after Jai Bhim, and it truly became a turning point for me. The film gave me the confidence and validation that I could take on a substantial role. The entire team felt like family, and that bond extended beyond the set. My co-star Suriya sir, in particular, was incredibly humble and grounded. He treated everyone with respect and care, especially members of the Irular community, ensuring they felt comfortable, despite the newness of the experience. There were times when, even if he wasn’t in the frame, he would stay on set just to make sure my performance was on point. He was dedicated to making sure his co-stars also gave their best.”

The evolution of women’s characters

The actress tells us that when she looks back at her career, she has always taken on strong characters. “From my very first film, the characters I played were meaningful. Now, almost 10 years later, there’s a noticeable shift towards more female-centric stories. For instance, Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai focuses on two women as the main characters. When compared to films from a decade ago, the prominence of female roles has certainly increased. We are seeing more stories and scripts that prioritise female narratives.”