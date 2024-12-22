Zakir Hussain’s family posts a poignant Instagram tribute from his account; say, ‘Forever together in love’

The family of the late tabla maestro, Zakir Hussain, shared a poignant post on his official Instagram account on Sunday, marking their first communication since his burial in San Francisco. The black-and-white photograph, seemingly taken some time ago, features the hands of Zakir, his wife Antonia Minnecola, and their daughters, Anisa and Isabella Qureshi, intertwined. The caption simply read, “Forever together in love,” accompanied by a red heart emoji. All four family members were tagged in the heartfelt post.
The post resonated deeply with fans, who responded with messages of condolence and admiration for the legendary musician. One fan expressed gratitude for Zakir’s guidance and inspiration, while another thanked the family for supporting his dreams. Many urged the family to continue posting on the account, emphasizing that Zakir’s legacy would live on. Sentiments like “Gone but never forgotten” and “Ustad ji, your legacy will continue to live on for generations!” echoed throughout the comments section.
Zakir Hussain passed away in a San Francisco hospital earlier last week at the age of 73. His death was attributed to complications arising from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a serious lung disease. He was laid to rest at the Fernwood cemetery in San Francisco on Thursday, with hundreds of admirers gathering to pay their final respects. A touching tribute was also performed by fellow musicians, including Sivamani, who played drums a short distance from the burial site.
Zakir’s career spanned six decades, during which he achieved international recognition as one of the world’s most accomplished percussionists. He received four Grammy Awards, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year.
The son of tabla legend Ustad Alla Rakha, Zakir carried on his father’s legacy, becoming a master of the instrument in his own right. The Indian government recognised his contributions to the world of music with several prestigious awards, including the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023. The recent Instagram post serves as a touching reminder of the love and connection he shared with his family and the enduring impact he had on the world of music.