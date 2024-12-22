Zakir Hussain’s family posts a poignant Instagram tribute from his account; say, ‘Forever together in love’

The post resonated deeply with fans, who responded with messages of condolence and admiration for the legendary musician. One fan expressed gratitude for Zakir’s guidance and inspiration, while another thanked the family for supporting his dreams. Many urged the family to continue posting on the account, emphasizing that Zakir’s legacy would live on. Sentiments like “Gone but never forgotten” and “Ustad ji, your legacy will continue to live on for generations!” echoed throughout the comments section.

Zakir Hussain passed away in a San Francisco hospital earlier last week at the age of 73. His death was attributed to complications arising from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a serious lung disease. He was laid to rest at the Fernwood cemetery in San Francisco on Thursday, with hundreds of admirers gathering to pay their final respects. A touching tribute was also performed by fellow musicians, including Sivamani, who played drums a short distance from the burial site.