Sonakshi Sinha shares adorable beach moment with husband Zaheer Iqbal

Zaheer Iqbal recently pulled a hilarious prank on his wife, Sonakshi Sinha, by unexpectedly pushing her into the water during a fun beach outing.

On Sunday, Sonakshi posted a playful video on Instagram, capturing a lighthearted moment with her husband. The clip shows her walking toward the shoreline, enjoying the waves. Suddenly, Zaheer sneaks up behind her and gently pushes her into the water, leaving her laughing as she lands in the surf.

Struggling to regain her footing, Sonakshi couldn’t help but laugh as Zaheer doubled over in uncontrollable laughter. Sharing the clip, the actress wrote, “Shanti se ek video bhi nahi lene dega yeh ladka (This boy won't let me record even a video in peace).”