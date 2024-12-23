Sonakshi Sinha shares adorable beach moment with husband Zaheer Iqbal
Zaheer Iqbal recently pulled a hilarious prank on his wife, Sonakshi Sinha, by unexpectedly pushing her into the water during a fun beach outing.
On Sunday, Sonakshi posted a playful video on Instagram, capturing a lighthearted moment with her husband. The clip shows her walking toward the shoreline, enjoying the waves. Suddenly, Zaheer sneaks up behind her and gently pushes her into the water, leaving her laughing as she lands in the surf.
Struggling to regain her footing, Sonakshi couldn’t help but laugh as Zaheer doubled over in uncontrollable laughter. Sharing the clip, the actress wrote, “Shanti se ek video bhi nahi lene dega yeh ladka (This boy won't let me record even a video in peace).”
Earlier, Sonakshi shared another funny moment on her Instagram story, showing a large lizard on the road. Zaheer, standing beside her, mimicked the lizard’s movements, sending Sonakshi into fits of laughter.
The couple is currently enjoying a vacation in Australia. Sonakshi and Zaheer, who had been in a relationship for over seven years, tied the knot on June 23, 2024, at a private registered wedding attended by close friends and family. The celebrations concluded with a grand reception featuring Bollywood's biggest stars.
In October, Sonakshi marked her first Karwa Chauth with Zaheer, sharing a sweet post that read, “Find a pati who won’t let you starve alone... whatever his reason may be. Happy Karwa Chauth... our first (sic).”
On the professional front, the 37-year-old actress was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series Heeramandi: The Diamond, where she portrayed Fareedan. She also appeared in the Zee5 horror-comedy Kakuda alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Sonakshi is set to feature in upcoming films Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness.