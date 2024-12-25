Here’s what Athiya Shetty’s ‘definition of love’ looks like

On her parents wedding anniversary, actress Athiya Shetty shared a picture of father Suniel and Mana; and said that it is her definition of love.

Athiya took to her Instagram Stories section, where she shared a monochrome picture of her parents from their wedding ceremony. She wrote, “My definition of love. Happy Anniversary.”

Suniel and Mana have been married since 1991. They have two children, daughter Athiya and son Ahan Shetty.