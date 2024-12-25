PV Sindhu ties the knot with Venkata Datta Sai in Udaipur, shares dreamy pictures on social media

Badminton superstar PV Sindhu has entered a new chapter in her life, marrying longtime partner Venkata Datta Sai in a beautiful traditional Telugu wedding ceremony held in Udaipur on Sunday. The intimate ceremony was attended by close family and friends, taking place against the backdrop of Udaipur’s scenic beauty and regal charm. The athlete shared dreamy pictures from the ceremony on X.
Sindhu looked radiant in a cream-coloured sari, embodying grace and tradition. Datta Sai complemented her elegance in a matching cream sherwani. The couple’s understated yet stylish attires enhanced the beauty of the occasion. Following the wedding, a grand reception was held in Hyderabad on December 24, allowing them to celebrate with a wider circle of family and friends.
Venkata Datta Sai, a Hyderabad-based entrepreneur, serves as the Executive Director of Posidex Technologies. Known for maintaining a low profile, he stepped into the public eye following the announcement of his marriage to Sindhu.
Sindhu is one of India’s most celebrated athletes, achieving iconic status in the world of badminton. Her impressive accomplishments include being the only Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Badminton World Championships in 2019. She boasts a total of five World Championship medals, demonstrating her consistent excellence on the global stage. Sindhu has also secured Olympic silver at Rio 2016 and bronze at Tokyo 2020, further solidifying her position as a dominant force in the sport.
In 2017, Sindhu reached a career-high ranking of World No. 2, a testament to her dedication and skill. More recently, she ended a period without titles by winning the Syed Modi International in Lucknow, proving her continued competitiveness at the highest level.
As the newlywed couple begins their married life together, they are surrounded by the blessings of family, friends, and fans. Their union represents a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, celebrating both their personal connection and their individual achievements.