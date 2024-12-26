Pooja Hegde transforms for Suriya's 'Retro', reveals special connection to her character

Meanwhile, Pooja shared the teaser on her Instagram and expressed her emotional connection to the character, stating, “This character has a piece of my heart. #RETRO A love story on adrenaline.”

Previously referred to as Suriya 44 in reference to the actor’s 44th film, the two-minute teaser of Retro provides a glimpse into its gritty world. It opens with Suriya and Pooja sitting by a ghat, where Pooja, portraying a village girl, ties a sacred band around Suriya’s wrist. Suriya’s character then speaks the line, "I will control my temper... I’ll leave it all behind from this moment. I’ll try to smile and be happy. The purpose of my life in your words, Dhammam, is love. Pure love."

Suriya’s most recent film was Kanguva, which was helmed by Siruthai Siva. The film opened to negative reviews.

Apart from Retro, Pooja has an exciting lineup of projects, including Deva, Thalapathy 69, and Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Earlier this month, she began shooting for Thalapathy 69 in Chennai and shared a glimpse of her early morning start with fans on social media. Captioning a serene picture from the set, Pooja wrote, "Chennai Mornings Day 16," revealing that her day began at 6:30 am.

Thalapathy 69 will mark Pooja’s first collaboration with actor Vijay. Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions, the film is set to be a grand celebration of Vijay's illustrious career.