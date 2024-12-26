Saiyami Kher enjoys cricket, wildlife, and adventure on dream trip to Australia

One of the highlights of Saiyami’s trip was attending the India vs. Australia 3rd Test match at The Gabba. A self-proclaimed cricket enthusiast, Saiyami reveled in the high-energy atmosphere of the stadium, cheering for her favourite players with her friends by her side. Beyond the cricket field, Saiyami embraced Australia’s wild side. From holding a koala to feeding kangaroos, she cherished every moment. Sharing her excitement, Saiyami said, “I love coming to Australia. It’s always very special—Ghoomer had its international premiere here, and I’ve returned thrice since then. This trip was a dream come true. Watching India vs. Australia Test match, surfing, diving, and exploring the beautiful wildlife have given me heaps of happy memories!”