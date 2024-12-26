Saiyami Kher enjoys cricket, wildlife, and adventure on dream trip to Australia

Saiyami Kher is having an unforgettable time in Australia, blending her love for cricket and adventure. The actress took a break from her busy schedule to soak in the sights, sounds, and spirit of the country alongside her close-knit group of friends, including Sara Tendulkar, Ishaan Khatter, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Prachi Desai, Zaheer Khan, and Sagarika Ghatge.
One of the highlights of Saiyami’s trip was attending the India vs. Australia 3rd Test match at The Gabba. A self-proclaimed cricket enthusiast, Saiyami reveled in the high-energy atmosphere of the stadium, cheering for her favourite players with her friends by her side. Beyond the cricket field, Saiyami embraced Australia’s wild side. From holding a koala to feeding kangaroos, she cherished every moment. Sharing her excitement, Saiyami said, “I love coming to Australia. It’s always very special—Ghoomer had its international premiere here, and I’ve returned thrice since then. This trip was a dream come true. Watching India vs. Australia Test match, surfing, diving, and exploring the beautiful wildlife have given me heaps of happy memories!”
Saiyami’s itinerary also included surfing and diving, making her trip both adventurous and relaxing. She spent quality time with her friends, enjoying candid moments, jamming sessions, and exploring the scenic Australian outback. From the stadium to the wilderness, Saiyami’s Australian adventure is proof of her passion for living life to the fullest.