Back in time: Swastika Mukherjee portrays four classic looks rooted in Bengal's culture

Bengal played a crucial role when it came to the evolution of Indian fashion during the colonial era, changing forever the way an urban, educated Indian woman dressed. Naturally, this had to be our topic of introspection for our anniversary issue, which takes a deep dive into Bengal’s past and present to find out how certain things continue their journey beyond the realms of mere nostalgia to influence and guide our choices even today. And fashion certainly is one such important aspect of Bengal’s journey through the ages.

What dictated the broader fashion choices among Bengali women from around mid-19th century had been influenced largely by the impact of the political, economic, and socio-cultural changes brought about by the colonial rule that led to a melding of the indigenous and British sartorial elements. The evolution in Bengal’s fashion was mostly witnessed among the elite sections of Hindu and Brahmo women spearheaded especially by women from the aristocratic Tagore household like Satyendranath Tagore’s wife Jnandanandini. During the Victorian and Edwardian era spanning across 1819 and 1910, fashion in Britain underwent a sea of change, thanks to industrialisation that led to the invention of sewing machines and synthetic dyes leading to the emergence of vibrant colours in clothes. Silhouettes like loose flowy gowns with ruffled collars and gigot sleeves in velvet, tulle, sheer silk, or cotton, embellished with laces, nets, frills, and drapes were prevalent during the time among the high-society British women. With an increasing number of elite Bengali women, like Jnanadanandini, accompanying their working husbands outside of Bengal and abroad, Kolkata saw its elite section adopting a fashion that was representative of the needs of the changing times and suitable for formal socialising. When she returned to Kolkata, Jnanadanandini’s style of draping the sari became popular as the Brahmika sari or Bombay Dostur that had the unstitched fabric thrown over the left shoulder and worn over a stitched and embellished petticoat paired with an ornate blouse. The blouses during this period had the touch of contemporary Western styles in their necklines and sleeves.

The adaptation and amalgamation of Western sartorial culture with indigenous fashion traditions, had impacted Bengal’s indigenous fashion choices to a great extent, which leaned more towards minimalistic sophistication rather than heavy ornamentation. This beautiful mix-and-match of fashion culture continues to date with an average, well-travelled educated Bengali woman’s wardrobe being largely ruled by silhouettes that embrace new trends while holding on to the traditions of our indigenous fashion. So, even though a Bengali working woman might be seen rushing to office in a suave formal suit, she will definitely deck up in her red and white handwoven-sari during the Durga Pujas. Keeping this beautiful aspect of Bengal fashion in mind, we have constructed four eternal looks that appear as a leitmotif in every Bengali woman’s stylesheet.

For this particular shoot, we chose the beautiful actor Swastika Mukherjee as our muse, because almost nobody quite embodies the essence of Bengali fashion as truly and organically as Swastika does. She, at once, can look demure in a Western fusion look, and look equally convincing as a quintessential Bengali woman in a simple cotton or silk sari. Styled impeccably by Poulami Gupta, who is among the handful of emerging stylists and costume designers in the Bengali film fraternity, Swastika carries the looks to the tee.

Here are the excerpts from a chat with Poulami that we had on the sidelines of the shoot.