Comedienne, actress and super-popular influencer, Dolly Singh, hopes 2025 will allow her to discover unfulfilled dreams and more…

The show is doing really well and you’ve been successful at everything you’ve put your efforts into, so far. But what is it that drives you in terms of a craft you’d like to pursue?

It has to be storytelling because it combines everything. I don’t think I would fit into one category, even though I started in comedy and that’s something people associate me with, but at the same time, as an artiste, there is this want and need to create more and to show people what else you have to offer. Another revelation to myself recently was that I really enjoy writing and I really enjoy telling some sort of a story. So, storytelling is what I would pick because it will give me a chance to cover the variety of things that I want to express — whether it’s through comedy, whether it’s fashion, whether it’s a rom-com, like I’m doing right now. I’d like to dabble in a lot of things — production, writing or even direction for that matter. In 2025, I’m also hoping that I get to take a backseat a little bit more and just maybe take myself out from in front of the camera and just direct, just really see how I can bring my vision to life without having to use my own face.