Exclusive: Shreya Chaudhary opens up on reprising the role of Tamanna in 'Bandish Bandits' season 2

How did you get into acting?

I didn’t grow up thinking I would become an actor, I was quite academically driven. But from childhood, if there’s a core memory, it is being on stage. That’s when I felt seen and alive — the seed was sown then. When I was in college, I was asked by a casting associate to audition for an advertisement, it was a cola commercial and I didn’t tell my parents about it. I just went for the audition and I landed the part. Being on set for the first time — even though it was just a two-day shoot, the sense of being seen and heard again was the second time when I felt alive. That’s when I realised this was what I want to do professionally. This is what I was born to do.

How has Tamanna’s character in season two evolved?

The character undergoes a beautiful transformation. At the end of season one, she decides to go to music school — that decision stems from a sense of maturity. She didn’t want to be mediocre or rely on auto-tune, so she decided to go back to basics. She joins a music school where she learns not only a ton about music but also about life. She finds an amazing mentor in the form of Nandini, played by Divya Dutta and Tamanna becomes much more empathetic and grows into a true artiste. She’s still flawed — she still makes mistakes and learns from them — but her arc is marvellous and the character is much more layered.