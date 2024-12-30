Malayalam actor Dileep Shankar found dead in a Thiruvananthapuram hotel room

Malayalam actor Dileep Shankar was found dead in a hotel room in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Police reported on Sunday. According to police sources, Shankar had checked into the hotel two days prior. Concerned staff alerted authorities after noticing inactivity in his room and detecting a foul smell. When the hotel staff broke open the door, they found the actor unresponsive.
A police team promptly arrived at the scene to begin their investigation. According to sources, forensic tests will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. Preliminary reports suggest that Dileep had been dealing with health issues, which may have contributed to the incident. The actor, hailing from Ernakulam, was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness.
Cantonment Police Station SHO Peajeesh Sasi estimated that the death occurred at least two days earlier. He noted that the air conditioning in the room likely slowed the decomposition process.
Dileep was in the city for the filming of the popular television series Panchagni. The show’s director informed authorities that the actor had been battling a serious health condition, though specific details about his illness remain unknown.
The police have launched a thorough investigation into the case. A forensic team is set to examine the hotel room, and initial findings indicate no signs of foul play, stated sources.
Dileep was a prominent figure in the Malayalam entertainment industry, known for his roles in serials like Amma Ariyathe, Sundari, and Panchagni. His contributions to the medium earned him widespread recognition and appreciation from audiences across Kerala.