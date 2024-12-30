Malayalam actor Dileep Shankar found dead in a Thiruvananthapuram hotel room

Malayalam actor Dileep Shankar was found dead in a hotel room in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Police reported on Sunday. According to police sources, Shankar had checked into the hotel two days prior. Concerned staff alerted authorities after noticing inactivity in his room and detecting a foul smell. When the hotel staff broke open the door, they found the actor unresponsive.

A police team promptly arrived at the scene to begin their investigation. According to sources, forensic tests will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. Preliminary reports suggest that Dileep had been dealing with health issues, which may have contributed to the incident. The actor, hailing from Ernakulam, was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness.