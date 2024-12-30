Paresh Pahuja on rocking out in Bandish Bandits S2: “I manifested this role!”

A

I made the sitar an extension of myself. It wasn’t just an instrument; it became a part of my body. I even slept with it—don’t laugh! It was in my bed at night, in my hands during the day. I wanted to know every curve of it so it felt like second nature, whether I was carrying it, playing it, or putting it in a bag. Once that was sorted, I could dive into Mahi’s internal chaos as a character.