Paresh Pahuja on rocking out in Bandish Bandits S2: “I manifested this role!”
What happens when a rebellious rockstar meets the intricate strings of a sitar? Enter Paresh Pahuja, the newest addition to Bandish Bandits Season 2, who brings his charm and musicality to the screen as Mahi—a character with equal parts rebellion and melody. Paresh dives headfirst into this role, creating a perfect symphony of rock and tradition. In this fun and candid chat with Indulge, he takes us behind the scenes of his preparation, spills his musical inspirations, and envisions the ultimate cast band with his co-stars!
What was your first reaction when you were offered the role of Mahi, a rebellious rockstar-sitarist?
My first reaction? Finally! When Season 1 dropped, I was furious—how could they make a show like this without me? I’m an actor AND a musician! I literally told the universe, ‘If there’s a Season 2, I need to be in it.’ Fast forward two years, I’m in Berlin on holiday, and I get a call from the casting team about a small part in Bandish Bandits 2. I self-taped, auditioned, and in a couple of days, they said yes. Manifestation, people – it works!
How did you prepare to portray a rockstar-sitarist and balance these contrasting worlds?
I made the sitar an extension of myself. It wasn’t just an instrument; it became a part of my body. I even slept with it—don’t laugh! It was in my bed at night, in my hands during the day. I wanted to know every curve of it so it felt like second nature, whether I was carrying it, playing it, or putting it in a bag. Once that was sorted, I could dive into Mahi’s internal chaos as a character.
Did you learn to play the sitar for this role, or did you already have a musical background?
Let’s be honest—I’m the guy who bought a guitar in college to impress women. I was that Dooba Dooba guy serenading the ladies. But life happened, corporate jobs happened, and music took a backseat. Even then, I’d wake up with melodies in my head. Bandish Bandits reminded me how much I love music, and this time, I couldn’t let it go.
Who are your real-life musical inspirations for this role?
I went deep into the sitar world—Ravi Shankar, Anoushka Shankar, Niladri Kumar, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma. I even watched sitar-playing videos by Zakir Khan—yes, the comedian, but he’s brilliant with the sitar too. I wanted all of that to become part of my DNA.
If you had to create a band with your co-stars, what roles would they play?
Ritwik (Bhowmik) and Shreya (Chaudhary) would be the lead vocalists. I’d be on guitar or keys. Sheeba Chaddha would rock the veena—she looks like she was born to play it, she looks like Meera. Rajesh sir would kill it on the flute, and Naseeruddin sir? He’d be our conductor, no contest.
Which genre do you enjoy most—action or drama?
Musicals. An Imtiaz Ali and A.R. Rahman musical. I also want to do comedies like Andaz Apna Apna.
From Tiger Zinda Hai to Bandish Bandits, how has your approach to acting evolved?
It’s evolved big time. The slowdown in the industry gave me space to reflect. I realised I don’t just act for the attention or the paycheque—though those are great—I do it because I love being on stage and in front of the camera. It’s how I make sense of myself and the world.
What’s next for you after Bandish Bandits?
I have an exciting dark comedy thriller, ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’, with Rasika Dugal, Arjun Mathur, and Zoha Rahman. Plus, there’s a show titled ‘13th’.