Carey Mulligan and Stephen Fry recognised in New Year Honors

Stephen Fry, celebrated for his roles in BBC’s Blackadder and his comedic partnership with Hugh Laurie, was knighted for his contributions to entertainment and his advocacy in mental health and environmental causes. Fry, who is also the president of the mental health charity Mind and a supporter of Fauna and Flora International, expressed surprise and gratitude for the honour. Reflecting on his challenging childhood, he said, “I think of my childhood, and my dreadful unhappiness and misery and stupidity, and everything that led to so many failures as a child… For my parents, really, what a disaster. I mean every time the phone rang, they thought, ‘Oh, God, what has Stephen done now?’”

Author Kazuo Ishiguro, best known for his Booker Prize-winning novel The Remains of the Day, also received a knighthood, recognising his literary contributions that have profoundly shaped contemporary fiction. Ishiguro’s works, often exploring themes of memory and identity, have earned critical acclaim worldwide.

The honours, steeped in tradition since the Middle Ages, are awarded by the monarch and now undergo vetting by a government committee before being presented to the prime minister and King Charles III for approval. Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted the significance of the awards, saying, “Each and every day, ordinary people go out and do extraordinary things for their communities. They represent the very best of the UK. The New Year Honours List celebrates more of these unsung heroes, and I thank them for their incredible contribution.”

This year’s youngest recipients included Mikayla Beames, 18, awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for her fundraising efforts for children with cancer, and swimmer William Ellard, also 18, who received a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his achievements as a two-time Paralympic gold medallist. At the other end of the age spectrum, Colin Bell, 103, a World War II pilot, was honoured with a BEM for his public speaking and charity work.

While the list features high-profile figures, the majority of awards went to individuals whose contributions often go unnoticed. These unsung heroes include educators, healthcare workers, and community volunteers whose dedication to service embodies the spirit of the honours system.

The New Year Honours list continues to reflect a broad spectrum of talent and service, celebrating both well-known personalities and those working tirelessly behind the scenes to make a difference. This year’s recipients exemplify the values of creativity, resilience, and compassion that define the UK’s diverse and dynamic society.