Kollywood celebrities who tied the knot in 2024: A year of stunning weddings

This year, Kollywood witnessed some of the most talked-about celebrity weddings, where stars put aside the cameras and red carpets to embrace their most personal moments. From intimate ceremonies to lavish celebrations, these couples have shared their vows, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.
Keerthy Suresh tied the knot with her long-time partner Antony Thattil in a private ceremony in Goa. The couple looked radiant in traditional attire as they exchanged vows, with Keerthy seeking blessings at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati before the wedding.
Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar wed Mumbai-based gallerist Nicholai Sachdev in an intimate beachside ceremony in Krabi, Thailand. The couple, who had been together for 14 years, celebrated their love with a fairy tale wedding.
Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth had a beautiful, intimate ceremony at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy. Later, they hosted a grand celebration where they renewed their vows at Alila Fort Bishangarh in Jaipur, making their wedding a two-part affair blending tradition and opulence.
Actor Kalidas Jayaram married model Tarini Kalingarayar in a traditional ceremony at the Guruvayur temple. Kalidas and Tarini, who expressed their gratitude to fans and media, followed in the footsteps of his parents, Jayaram and Parvathy, who also wed at this temple in 1992.
Aishwarya Arjun, daughter of actor Arjun Sarja, married Umapathy Ramaiah, son of actor Thambi Ramaiah, on June 10 in a private ceremony at Arjun’s Sri Yoga Anjaneyar Temple in Gerugambakkam, Chennai. The wedding saw several stars from the film industry in attendance.
Actress Megha Akash married her long-time boyfriend Sai Vishnu in a grand Chennai wedding. The couple, who had been engaged for a year, celebrated their union with both families and close friends, with political figures also attending the event.
Ponniyin Selvan actress Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The intimate affair was attended by notable figures like Chiranjeevi, PV Sindhu, Nayanthara, and NTR, among others, marking a major family celebration with the Akkineni and Daggubati clans coming together.