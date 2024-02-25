Alia, Ranbir, Vicky, Rani shine at SLB's star-studded 61st b'day bash

On the work front, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is coming up with OTT series Heeramandi. The series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. The show stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal in the lead.