New bride Rakul Preet Singh cooks halwa for Chauka Chardhana ceremony

It was a two-in-one wedding with two ceremonies, first, the Anand Karaj in the Sikh tradition and the second, a Sindhi-style ceremony, reflecting both Rakul and Jackky's cultural backgrounds. The intimate wedding was attended, among others, by her family and close friends, including Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.