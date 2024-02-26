Jennifer Aniston's huge diamond ring at SAG awards sparks engagement rumours

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston was seen wearing a huge diamond ring on her left hand at the SAG Awards and this has sparked engagement rumours.

Jennifer looked ravishing in a figure-hugging shimmery silver dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. However, it was her sparkling piece of jewellery that grabbed many eyeballs, according to an online portal. It is not known if the 55-year-old actress is dating anyone currently. The actor's ring has fuelled speculations about her engagement.

Jennifer has been married twice before. While she was first married to Brad Pitt in 2000 before they split in 2005, she later married Justin Theroux in 2012, but the duo separated in 2018.

At the SAG Awards, Jennifer was nominated for her role in The Morning Show but lost out to Elizabeth Debicki from The Crown. The series stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell and is inspired by Brian Stelter's 2013 book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV.

The actress shot to global fame for depicting Rachel in the sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S, in which she teamed up with the late Matthew Perry, Courtney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer. The show ran from 1994 to 2004 and lasted ten seasons.