Pankaj Udhas no more

Beloved ghazal singer,Pankaj Udhas, known for his soulful voice and poignant renditions, breathed his last on February 26 after a prolonged illness.

The news was announced by his daughter, Nayaab Udhas, in an Instagram post. “With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February due to a prolonged illness,” she wrote.