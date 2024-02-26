Pankaj Udhas no more

Beloved ghazal singer,Pankaj Udhas, known for his soulful voice and poignant renditions, breathed his last on February 26 after a prolonged illness.
The news was announced by his daughter, Nayaab Udhas, in an Instagram post. “With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February due to a prolonged illness,” she wrote.
Udhas rose to prominence in the 1980s, captivating audiences with his mastery of ghazals, a form of Urdu poetry set to music. His voice, imbued with a deep-seated emotion, breathed life into these verses, weaving tales of love, loss, and the intricacies of human experience.
Songs like Chitti Aayi Hai, Aur Aahista Kijiye Baatein and Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise became synonymous with his name, etching themselves forever in the hearts of ghazal aficionados.
Udhas’s impact extended far beyond the boundaries of India. He toured extensively, enthralling audiences across the globe with his mesmerizing performances. His dedication to the art form was recognised with numerous awards, including the prestigious Padma Shri in 2006.
Udhas may be gone, but his legacy lives on in the melodies that continue to touch hearts and resonate with the soul. He leaves behind a treasure trove of music, a testament to his exceptional talent and enduring love for ghazals.