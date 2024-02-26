Sonu Nigam, Aahana S Kumra mourn the demise of legendary singer Pankaj Udhas

In an unfortunate turn of events, legendary ghazal and playback singer, Pankaj Udhas passed away earlier today. Aged 72, the singer succumbed to prolonged illness and the news of his passing was confirmed by his family on social media.

The statement by his daughter Nayaab read, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhar on February 26, 2024, due to a prolonged illness."

Mourning the untimely demise, singer Sonu Nigam took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "One of the most important part of my childhood, is lost today. Shri Pankaj Udhas ji, I will miss you forever. My heart cries knowing that you are no more. Thank you for being there. Om Shanti."