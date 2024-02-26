Sonu Nigam, Aahana S Kumra mourn the demise of legendary singer Pankaj Udhas

In an unfortunate turn of events, legendary ghazal and playback singer, Pankaj Udhas passed away earlier today. Aged 72, the singer succumbed to prolonged illness and the news of his passing was confirmed by his family on social media.
The statement by his daughter Nayaab read, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhar on February 26, 2024, due to a prolonged illness."
Mourning the untimely demise, singer Sonu Nigam took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "One of the most important part of my childhood, is lost today. Shri Pankaj Udhas ji, I will miss you forever. My heart cries knowing that you are no more. Thank you for being there. Om Shanti."
Shootout at Lokhandwala director Sanjay Gupta was amongst the first ones to take to X (formerly Twitter) to extend condolences to the bereaved family. His post read, "Heart breaking. Pankaj Udhas Ji has passed away. May his soul rest in peace. Thank you for the music."
Actress Aahana S Kumra reacted to the official statement by the family and wrote, "I’m so sorry to hear this. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti."
Born into a musical family, Pankaj Udhas started his career in 1980 with a release of a ghazal album titled Aahat and he later went on to give iconic songs like Chitthi Aayee Hai, Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai, Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise, Chhupana Bhi Nahi Aata amongst many others.