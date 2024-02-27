Kumar Shahani was like a river: Actor Mita Vashisht

A

The first film is of course special. With each film I realised there was going to be no repetition of the old space, Kumar wasn’t going to repeat himself so I would be called upon to be a different me each time. He was like a river, there was no end to his giving.

To be an actor in Kumar’s or Mani’s films you had to have an understanding of the spectrum of all the arts to be able to enter their worlds. Mani, for instance, told me I should get some ideas about thumri and kathak for Siddheshwari. In the film, I may not have danced kathak much, but I needed to move as if my body knew its rhythm.

To be able to portray Tejo in Kasba [the daughter-in-law of a small-town entrepreneur who is married to his mentally challenged son], who actually runs the business, Kumar made me walk almost two hours for a week in his drawing room till I cracked the walk. He said think of Tejo as a female panther, a leisurely tigress, but someone who is alert, and is waiting for her chance…or he said think of Marc Chagall and his paintings where the figures float…. That walk ultimately influenced everything. The way I moved, the way I sat, the way I said my dialogues.

Kumar’s frames were so elegant, so as an actor even if you feel you haven’t done anything, the frames have done a lot.