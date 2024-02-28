Raashii Khanna goes ethnic as she promotes 'Yodha' in Hyderabad

The pictures featured Raashii wearing a mirrored sleeveless olive green coloured blouse, and a green lehenga with a golden border. The lehenga had birds, trees, and some animals imprinted on it. She completed the look with a matching dupatta.

For the makeup, Raashii opted for nude brown lips, kohl rimmed eyes, thick brows, and a black bindi. Her hair is tied in a low bun. She sported silver accessories - a choker necklace, bangles and earrings.

Raashii, who made her acting debut with a supporting role in the 2013 Hindi political spy thriller film Madras Cafe, captioned the post: "#yodha in Hyderabad".