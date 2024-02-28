Sobhita Dhulipala dazzles in a Deme By Gabriella red bodycon dress

In perfect harmony with her ensemble, Dhulipala opted for makeup that was both understated and smouldering. A nude palette accentuated her natural beauty, while subtle highlights on her cheeks added a touch of luminosity. With just the right amount of eye drama and a nude lipstick to seal the deal, she exuded a magnetic allure that was impossible to resist.

When it came to her locks, Dhulipala chose to let them cascade in loose, tousled curls, adding an element of playful allure to her look. With each flick of her hair, she commanded attention, effortlessly embodying the epitome of glamour and sophistication.

To complete her ensemble, Dhulipala adorned herself with accessories that were as dazzling as they were alluring. A statement earring sparkled delicately, framing her exquisite features with an air of opulence, while statement rings adorned her fingers, adding a touch of sparkle to her already radiant presence.