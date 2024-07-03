Glimpses from the mass wedding Ambanis hosted for 50 underprivileged couples ahead of Anant-Radhika's big day

According to a media report, the Ambanis generously gifted the newlyweds gold jewellery, including mangalsutras, wedding rings, nose rings and silver ornaments like toe rings and anklets. Additionally, the couples received groceries and 36 essential household items such as utensils, a gas stove, a mixer, a fan, a mattress and pillows. In a heartfelt gesture, Nita Ambani and her daughter Isha Ambani Piramal presented each bride with a cheque of Rs 1.01 lakh as streedhan. Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, and Anand Piramal were also present to bless the couples on this joyous occasion.

After hosting two mega pre-wedding events, one in Jamnagar and the other one in a luxury cruise voyaging from Italy to Rome, the families have kickstarted prepping for the big day. Earlier, Nita Ambani went to Varanasi to offer the first wedding invite to the Lord, and Anant drove to the Krishna Kali temple in Neral for the same.

The groom-to-be also personally invited couples Ajay Devgn-Kajol and Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna to his wedding. According to reports, singers such as Adele, Drake and Lana Del Rey are expected to perform at the lavish star-studded wedding happening in Mumbai’s Jio World Centre.