In colour-coordinated outfits, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant kickstart the wedding festivity with 'mameru' ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant initiated their wedding festivities last night with a mameru ceremony. The families, dressed in shades of red, orange and yellow, dazzled in the most exquisite outfits. But all eyes, for obvious reasons, were on the bride and the groom.

Radhika, who has been impressing the fashion folks with her polished and elegant pre-wedding looks, followed the same mood board for the mameru ceremony as well. She was styled by Rhea Kapoor in a gorgeous custom-made vibrant bandini lehenga with intricate Banarasi brocade and taar zardozi detailing.

Designer Manish Malhotra who helmed the design gave a peek into the details of the outfit and revealed that 35 meters of bandhej were used to make the ghagra alone and he took inspiration from a vintage koti to design the blouse.

As for the jewels, Radhika looked every bit regal in a maang tikka, choker, kamar bandh and hair accessory. All of these pieces were previously worn by her mother during her mameru ceremony. While Radhika's bridal glow was unmissable, Anant complimented her look with an embroidered bandhgala in the same shade.

Take a look at the photos